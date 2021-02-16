President Biden said Tuesday night that he won’t meddle with any decision by his Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump for anything he did while in office.

“One of the most serious pieces of damage done by the last administration was the politicizing of the Justice Department,” Mr. Biden said at a CNN Town Hall in Milwaukee.

Asked by moderator Anderson Cooper if he would allow the Justice Department to investigate Mr. Trump, the president said it’ll be up to the leaders of that agency.

“I made a commitment, I will not ever tell my Justice Department, and it’s not mine, it’s the people’s Justice Department, who they should and should not prosecute. Their prosecutorial decisions will be left to the Justice Department, not me,” he said.

When Mr. Biden was vice president, the Obama administration’s Justice Department launched a probe of the Trump campaign’s possible ties with Russia. It led to a two-year special counsel’s probe that found no evidence of collusion with Moscow.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.