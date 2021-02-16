U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has applied for authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in the European Union, the EU’s drugs regulator announced Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which would grant the authorization, said a decision could be reached mid-March provided the “vaccine’s efficacy, safety and quality are sufficiently comprehensive and robust.”

The one-shot vaccine, if approved, would be the fourth vaccine available for use across the 27-nation European Union. The EMA has already approved the BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The European Commission has ordered 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and could buy 200 more, according to the Agence France-Presse. If approved, 100 million doses should be delivered by June.

The pharmaceutical company also applied for emergency authorization of its vaccine in the U.S. earlier this month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.