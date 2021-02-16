A top official at the Lincoln Project claimed on Tuesday that several leaders of the anti-Trump group knew about the sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver as early as last March.

Sarah Lenti, a managing partner at the anti-Trump PAC who also served as its executive director, made the claim Tuesday in an article published by the 19th news organization.

About 20 young men, including two minors, have come forward publicly in recent weeks to accuse Mr. Weaver of sexually harassing them online over the past five years. Some had sought jobs at the Lincoln Project, whose leaders have said they were not made aware of the allegations until recently.

But Ms. Lenti told the 19th that she found out about some allegations last May, and she alleged that other group leaders knew as far back as last March.

The PAC raised tens of millions of dollars to run TV ads attacking Mr. Trump as unfit for office. It was one of the most hard-hitting and influential groups opposing Mr. Trump’s reelection.

On Monday, the Lincoln Project said it had hired the Paul Hastings law firm to conduct a “comprehensive review of our operations and culture,” and said it had released current and former workers from nondisclosure agreements.

“We are committed to creating a positive, diverse, and inclusive workplace environment at The Lincoln Project and inappropriate behavior by anyone associated with the organization will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We have already taken decisive action to address internal concerns,” co-founder Reed Galen told The 19th in a statement early Tuesday.

