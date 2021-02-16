The NAACP and a House Democratic lawmaker on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and two extremist groups for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The complaint argues that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuiliani, as well as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers extremist groups, violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era statute designed to protect formerly enslaved African Americans and lawmakers from white supremacist violence. The suit was brought by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the NAACP.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleges that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani conspired to incite the riot to keep Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. The complaint also targets the extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

“The insurrection was the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by Trump, Giuliani and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, all of whom shared a common goal of employing intimidation, harassment and threats to stop the certification of the Electoral College,” the NAACP said. “They succeeded in their plan.”

The suit comes two days after the Senate acquitted Mr. Trump in his second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the riot. Mr. Trump‘s lawyers said the former president did not incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and that he wanted his followers to demonstrate peacefully after he spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington. They argued that extremist groups pre-planned the attack on the Capitol.

Mr. Thompson said Jan. 6 was “one of the most shameful days in our country’s history, and it was instigated by the president himself.”

“His gleeful support of violent white supremacists led to a breach of the Capitol that put my life, and that of my colleagues, in grave danger,” Mr. Thompson said. “It is by the slimmest of luck that the outcome was not deadlier. While the majority of Republicans in the Senate abdicated their responsibility to hold the president accountable, we must hold him accountable for the insurrection that he so blatantly planned. Failure to do so will only invite this type of authoritarianism for the anti-democratic forces on the far right that are so intent on destroying our country.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said Mr. Trump “needs to be held accountable for deliberately inciting and colluding with white supremacists to stage a coup, in his continuing efforts to disenfranchise African-American voters.”

“The insurrection was the culmination of a carefully orchestrated, months-long plan to destroy democracy, to block the results of a fair and democratic election, and to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of African-American voters who cast valid ballots,” he said.

The complaint claims that in the months leading up to the insurrection, Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani “mobilized and prepared supporters for an attack.”

It cites tweets from Mr. Trump warning that if President Biden’s win in Georgia were not overturned, the situation would “escalate dramatically” and that the country was facing “a very dangerous moment.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.