By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - One person is dead and another person was in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.

An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other, the DCI said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

