ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police detectives are working with the St. Johnsbury Police Department to investigate the suspicious death of a 45-year-old man.

St. Johnsbury police were called to Railroad Street at about 3 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of an unresponsive adult man, later identified as Johnnie Simpson Jr., of St. Johnsbury.

Simpson was taken to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy determined his death was suspicious.

Police say Simpson was dropped off at at a location on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at about 1:30 p.m. Friday and he was seen walking south toward Railroad Street before being found unresponsive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury.

