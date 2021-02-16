MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man working at a Marshalltown convenience store.

Marshalltown officers and special agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Rocky Dean Trujillo, 20, of Marshalltown, Monday afternoon in the deadly shooting hours earlier inside a Casey’s convenience story, police said.

Officers called to the store around 3 a.m. Monday found Michael Ray West, 48, also of Marshalltown, suffering from gunshot wounds. West later died of his injuries.

Police used surveillance video from the store, which showed a man in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun, to secure a search warrant and arrest Trujillo.

Trujillo faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, going armed with intent, assault and trafficking in stolen weapons, police said.

