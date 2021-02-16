RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police say an 82-year-old Rapid City woman who was found dead in her house was likely killed by someone who targeted her, but they did not provide details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said authorities have reason to believe the suspect had a “specific interest” in victimizing Reta McGovern, who was found in her home last Wednesday with a laceration to her throat.

“We are still at a point where we must be purposefully vague about the details of the investigation/case so far,” Medina told the Rapid City Journal. “We are working a variety of different leads in the case, however, we are not in position to be able to go into detail about what we know about the suspect and motive.”

Police are still searching for a suspect. Authorities are asking neighbors to review surveillance footage for anyone who may have been on foot in the area between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.

