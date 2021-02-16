ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in the Roanoke River, police said.

Roanoke police said officers responding to a call of suspicious activity at an apartment early Monday found signs of a struggle but no one inside, according to a news release. Detectives later found a vehicle belonging to one of the apartment’s residents, who was identified by police as DeAngelo Montez Bonds, 22, of Roanoke.

The news release said detectives determined Bonds, who was inside the vehicle that police found, told officers that he shot and killed the woman, whose body was found in the Roanoke River after an extensive search.

The woman’s identity was withheld until family members could be reached.

Bonds was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the county jail, but online records didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney.

