KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two people were shot to death and a third person was injured Wednesday on Kansas City’s west side, police said.

Officers responding to a town home found a man and woman dead and another man injured, police spokeswoman Donna Drake said.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody. Police were not searching for other suspects, Drake said.

No further information was released.

