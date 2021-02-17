By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 17, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating the deaths of three adults found in a home where responding officers smelled a gas when they arrived.

A homeowner reported Tuesday evening he’d found the people dead in his rental property, the Police Department said.

Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning and department spokesman Daren DeAguero said homicide detectives will investigate pending a determination of cause of death.

