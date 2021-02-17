President Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since Mr. Biden was sworn into office last month.

Mr. Netanyahu announced via Twitter that the call had taken place. The prime minister’s office described it as a “very warm and friendly” conversation that lasted about an hour.

The two spoke about recent peace accords, the coronavirus pandemic, and “the Iranian threat and regional challenges,” according to Mr. Netanyahu’s office.

“Israel is, of course, an ally,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week. “Israel is a country where we have an important strategic security relationship.”

The call with Mr. Netanyahu took place only after Mr. Biden spoke with leaders of other major U.S. allies like France, Canada, and Germany. It also took place after Mr. BIden spoke with more adversarial leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr. Netanyahu and former President Obama did not have the warmest relationship when Mr. Biden served as Mr. Obama’s vice president.

Israel is staunchly opposed to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that the Obama administration helped broker. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

The Biden administration says it’s interested in re-engaging Tehran on the deal.

The administration has also said they want to build on the recent normalization agreements Israel struck with Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Trump administration helped broker the peace deals, known as the Abraham Accords.

