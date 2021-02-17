The D.C. area will be under a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Meteorologists forecast the area will receive about 3 to 6 inches of snow along with one-tenth to a quarter-inch of ice, according to The Weather Channel. Snow is expected to start between 3 and 5 a.m. Thursday before turning into a mixture of sleet and freezing rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” The Weather Channel said.

The National Weather Service for Baltimore said Wednesday it expects “significant icing” from freezing rain along and east of the I-95 corridor in the afternoon and evening hours after the snowfall.

On Thursday morning, snow will be falling heavily at times with about 1 to 2 inches per hour possible coupled with reduced visibility for a quarter-mile at times. Weather forecasters recommend avoiding driving, but suggest people keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their cars in case they must travel.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.