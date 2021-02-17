Thousands of Minnesota National Guard troops will descend upon Minneapolis ahead of the upcoming trial for the former officer charged in George Floyd’s death, city and state officials said Wednesday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, said during a news conference that up to 2,000 National Guardsmen will be activated by the time the verdict is read.

The troops will join 1,100 law enforcement officers from 12 different agencies, Mr. Frey added.

“There will be an increasing presence of law enforcement that will increase throughout the trial and will reach full capacity,” he told reporters at a press conference.

In addition, the city has begun installing a security perimeter around the Hennepin County Government Center — where the courthouse is located — and other nearby buildings for the trial.

The perimeter will remain in place until the conclusion of the trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Mr. Chauvin’s trial is set to begin next month, with jury selection starting March 8. It will wrap up sometime in April.

City leaders also announced a series of road closures and urged local businesses to update their security plans.

Mr. Floyd died last Memorial Day after Mr. Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked nationwide outrage, leading to protests for racial justice and against police brutality.

Mr. Chauvin is facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges for his role in Mr. Floyd’s death

