Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday there is mounting evidence that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the amount of virus in a person, indicating people who receive the shots will not only be protected but less likely to spread the pathogen to others.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pointed to decreasing cases in Israel, which has a high vaccination rate, and a far lower viral load in people who were vaccinated but still contracted the virus compared to those who were infected and not-yet-vaccinated.

He also said vaccinated trial participants in Spain had lower levels of virus in their nasopharynx and were less likely to spread the virus with much efficiency.

Dr. Fauci said scientists had been hopeful that people with lower concentrations of the virus would be less likely to transmit it, so the data is “pointing in a very favorable direction.”

“Higher viral load — good transmissibility. Lower viral load — very poor transmissibility,” Dr. Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

The doctor said the companies making vaccines for use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, are studying the issue.

For now, the upshot is that getting vaccinated will not only keep individuals from landing in the hospital or dying but could bring the swirling pandemic to a close faster.

“When your turn to get vaccinated comes up, get vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci said. “It’s not only good for you and your family and your community, it will have a very important impact on the dynamics of the outbreak in our country.”

Recorded coronavirus cases are plummeting in the U.S., down to an average of 86,000 per day compared to a peak of over 250,000 in early January. Yet transmission remains dangerously high.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she believes the decrease is the downslope of a winter-holiday spike and not the direct result of early vaccination efforts.

“We are not at a level where we believe that the vaccination [campaign] alone is driving the decrease in cases right now,” she said.

One in 20 Americans is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and every state has delivered an initial dose to at least one in 10 of its residents, according to an overnight tweet from Biden adviser Andy Slavitt.

Those benchmarks reveal both progress to date and the arduous path to getting a sufficient level of the country immunized. Scientists say 70% to 75% of the U.S. will need to be vaccinated to provide the type of herd immunity that makes it hard for the virus to spread.

“There is a long road ahead,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

The federal government allocates the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the states, which in turn are responsible for determining who is eligible and delivering shots into arms. Both of the approved vaccines use messenger-RNA and require two doses to offer the high level of protection demonstrated in clinical trials.

In general, U.S. island territories and rural states with small populations, such as Alaska, are leading the way in getting high percentages of their residents vaccinated.

President Biden is striking a more optimistic tone about the vaccination campaign than in the past, laying down a marker of the end of July for making a vaccine available to every American who wants one.

The pace of the vaccination campaign is slowly improving as manufacturing ramps up and states set up high-capacity sites to deliver shots more quickly. Yet limited supply is the main impediment to a faster campaign.

An adenovirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is on track for emergency approval by the start of March. The Food and Drug Administration will discuss the company’s filing with outside advisers on Feb. 26.

The J&J vaccine requires a single dose, so it should accelerate the campaign. But Mr. Zients said the U.S. will start with only a “few million” doses.

The company is contracted to provide the U.S. with 100 million doses through the end of June, though many of those doses are poised to come through later than federal officials would like.

“That is more back-end loaded. We are working with the company to do everything we can — assuming they are approved by the FDA — to bring forward as many of those doses as possible into the earlier months,” Mr. Zients said.

