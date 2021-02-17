BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia woman and her boyfriend have been jailed on child abuse charges after her two-month-old daughter was hospitalized and found to have 27 broken bones, authorities said.

Jessica Miranda Coffey, 30, and her boyfriend 28-year-old Phillip Luke Norman were both charged with first-degree cruelty to children, WAGA-TV reported.

Coffey brought the infant to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin last week, where doctors discovered the baby had suffered broken bones as a result of apparent blunt force trauma, according to Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies.

It’s unclear what prompted Coffey to bring the infant to the hospital. Investigators said the injuries were both old and new, with some in the process of healing. Investigators also said Coffey and Norman may face additional charges.

Norman was arrested on Feb. 9, and Coffey was jailed two days later. They’ve both been denied bond. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The infant is being held at a hospital while she recovers.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.