FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - A man already in prison for two rapes in Massachusetts in the 1990s has pleaded guilty to raping two more women, prosecutors say.

Ivan Keith, 63, who fled to Maine where he lived under an alias for years, was sentenced Tuesday to up to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to multiple charges including five counts of aggravated rape in connection with sexual assaults in Taunton and Easton in the late 1990s.

The sentence will be tacked on to concurrent 20-year sentences Keith received last year after pleading guilty to rapes in Quincy and West Bridgewater, meaning he will spend 44 to 50 years in prison, according to a statement Wednesday from Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Quinn called the attacks “some of the most brutal and chilling cases I have ever seen.”

“The sentences imposed by the court will keep the defendant in custody for the remainder of his life, which he rightly deserves,” Quinn said.

The victim in the Taunton case, who was 36 at the time, was exercising on the track outside Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in July 1997 when a masked man forced her to a wooded area, tied her up and raped her, prosecutors said.

“What I experienced was nothing short of pure evil,” the victim said in an impact statement.

In November 1998, a then-47-year-old woman cleaning an office in Easton was attacked by a masked man when she opened a door to take out the trash.

The woman in an impact statement said Keith “took away my joy, my laughter and my peace of mind.”

Prosecutors did not name either woman, and The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault who have not voluntarily identified themselves.

Keith was linked to all four attacks through DNA, Quinn said.

Keith fled Massachusetts in 2003 and was arrested in Seal Cove, Maine, in August 2019, in a house that belonged to his ex-wife, authorities said.

