Montgomery County is canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Thursday due to inclement weather and dangerous road conditions.

The vaccine clinic scheduled at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 20. The Quince Orchard High School clinic will be moved to Sunday, Feb. 21.

Those who had appointments for Thursday will be automatically rescheduled for the same time either on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the clinic. Residents should have been notified by the state about the cancellation and should receive an email with more information.

County-run COVID-19 testing clinics also will be closed Thursday. Residents with appointments are being notified to reschedule. More information on COVID-19 testing clinics and instructions on making an appointment for testing is at www.MoCoCOVIDtesting.org.

The county is vaccinating residents in priority groups 1A and 1B, tier 1, which includes hospital workers, nursing home staff and residents, people in assisted living facilities, developmental disability administration group homes or residential rehab programs and adults 75 years or older.

