The Navy sent a destroyer through a disputed region in the South China Sea as part of their continuing mission to assert international navigation rights.

The USS Russell on Tuesday steamed through a section of the sprawling Spratly Islands archipelago as part of a Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) mission. China, Vietnam and Taiwan are among six countries near the Spratly Islands that claim ownership and require permission or advanced notification before a foreign military vessel may pass through.

U.S. officials say such restrictions on innocent passage and sweeping maritime claims violate international law and pose a serious threat to freedom of the sea.

“The United States upholds freedom of navigation as a principle,” Navy officials said in a statement. “No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms.”

The Navy has operated in the South China Sea on a daily basis for more than a century, routinely in coordination with allies and partners.

“The United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, regardless of the location of excessive maritime claims and regardless of current events,” officials said.

