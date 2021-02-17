EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified a man killed and a suspect who was arrested in a stabbing at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

Wayne Smith, 50, of Fort Dodge, was the man stabbed to death, and Lukouxs Brown, 26, also of Fort Dodge, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Wednesday.

Both men were employees at Prestage Foods near Eagle Grove, where the stabbing occurred early Tuesday morning, the release said.

Wright County deputies who arrived at the plant around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday found Smith dead in a plant locker room, investigators said, and Brown was arrested shortly thereafter. Smith and Brown knew each other, officials said, but had no other details.

“The exact nature of their relationship is under investigation,” the DCI release said.

