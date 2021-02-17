SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say two Seattle police officers shot and killed a man wielding a kitchen knife near the city’s waterfront.

KOMO reports Port of Seattle Police called SPD officers around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to report a man in crisis with a knife. When Seattle Police officers arrived, authorities say they found a man with the knife who had cut himself.

The man then came at the officers, prompting two officers to open fire, police said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.