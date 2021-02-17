BEVERLY, Kan. (AP) - Law enforcement in north-central Kansas are investigating the shooting death of a teenager near the town of Beverly.

The shooting happened Monday evening at a home along a rural road near the Saline River, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies called to the home around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to a Salina hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.

An investigation into the shooting in ongoing, and no arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning.

Beverly is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) northwest of Salina.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.