LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - Human remains found last week in rural Clay County were those of a missing 45-year-old woman from Independence, Clay County authorities said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the death of Alesha Jane Reade was being investigated as a homicide.

Reade was last seen on Feb. 9. Her body was found Feb. 11, the same day she was reported missing.

Officials did not provide further information. The investigation is continuing.

