Former President Donald Trump praised the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday as a “great man.”

“He was a legend. There aren’t too many legends around,” Mr. Trump said during a call-in to Fox News from his home in Florida.

Mr. Limbaugh died Wednesday at age 70 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

“His fight was very, very courageous,” Mr. Trump said. “He was fighting ‘til the very end.”

Mr. Trump had awarded the Medal of Freedom to Mr. Limbaugh a year ago at the State of the Union address at the Capitol, after his diagnosis became public. Mr. Limbaugh was in the gallery that night, soaking in the accolades.

He said Mr. Limbaugh “thought we won” reelection in November, adding “and I do too. I thought we won substantially.”

“Rush felt we won, and he was quite angry about it,” Mr. Trump said of Democrat Joseph R. Biden winning the election.

Mr. Trump said he developed a “very good friendship” with Mr. Limbaugh, both as a political ally and a partner with whom he played golf.

“He was just a great gentleman,” Mr. Trump said. “He loved this country. And he loved his fans. He’s irreplaceable. He loved talking about the country and the future.”

Mr. Limbaugh was an early influential backer of Mr. Trump‘s campaign in 2016.

“He just had an incredible instinct for politics,” he said.

It was the first time Mr. Trump has spoken on television since leaving office on Jan. 20, and he chose Fox, a network that he clashed with over its reporting of the election results.

