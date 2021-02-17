A Texas mayor who scolded residents struggling without heat or water in freezing conditions, telling them to “quit crying and looking for a handout,” has left office.

Tim Boyd, mayor of Colorado City, Texas, said Tuesday that he turned in his resignation amid the uproar over his Facebook post declaring it was not the responsibility of local government to support residents who lost electricity and water during the rolling blackouts triggered by a generational Arctic blast.

“Sink or swim, it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!” Mr. Boyd said in his first post on Tuesday morning. “I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out!”

He concluded: “Bottom line, quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family!”

Hours later, he apologized on Facebook for “the wording and some of the phrases that were used,” and confirmed that he had already resigned, according to posts reprinted by local television stations KTXS and KTAB/KRBC.

“I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th!” Mr. Boyd said in the second post. “I spoke some of this out of the anger that the city and county was catching for situations which were out of their control. Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive.”

“If you don’t have electricity, you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe,” Boyd said. “Get off your ass and take care of your own family!”https://t.co/eAhj0qYtj7 — KTXS News (@KTXS_News) February 16, 2021

More than 4 million Texans were without power as the state grid operator ordered rolling blackouts to handle the surge in demand and loss of supply after West Texas windmills froze and natural gas service was interrupted in the frigid conditions.

Several locals pointed out on the Colorado City Facebook page that they paid their utility bills as well as their taxes.

Others took jabs at Mr. Boyd’s spelling, specifically his admonition that “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic].”

In his second post, Mr. Boyd said that his wife was fired “over things I said out of context,” calling it “horrible,” and emphasized that he is no longer mayor.

“I was speaking as a citizen as I am NOT THE MAYOR anymore,” Mr. Boyd said. “I apologize for the wording and ask that you please not harass myself or my family anymore!”

About 4,000 people live in Colorado City, the county seat of Mitchell County. The town should not be confused with Colorado City, Arizona, or Colorado City, Colorado.

