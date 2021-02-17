The White House said summer school could be a possibility if districts decide it’s needed to help children whose routines were upended by COVID-19.

President Biden raised the possibility during a town hall event late Tuesday, prompting his team to clarify it would be an option for local leaders if Congress approves school funding contained in Mr. Biden’s sweeping virus-relief package.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the funding could be used for bus drivers, temporary teachers, protective gear “or summer school in cases where that would be an appropriate step.”

“It’s really going to be up to the school districts to determine that,” she said.

Ms. Psaki also said that while Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have called for teachers to be vaccinated sooner, the federal government cannot mandate it.

“That’s not how the processes work,” she told reporters.

The federal government makes recommendations on priority groups for vaccination groups but it is up to governors to say who is eligible and in what order.

A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found Americans, 76% to 18%, think teachers in all states should be given priority for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

