By - Associated Press - Thursday, February 18, 2021

DALLAS (AP) - Two Dallas police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call Thursday, the police chief said.

A statement from the department said the two were shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia on Twitter asked for prayers for the two officers.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida said SWAT officers were responding to the scene. He said he had no further details, noting that it was still an active scene.

