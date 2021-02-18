SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Two adults and a baby have been found dead in a Sierra Vista apartment and it could be a murder-suicide, police said Thursday.

Sierra Vista police officials said the three bodies were discovered after officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call around noon Wednesday.

They said 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre, 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre and a 5-month-old child were dead at the scene and each had a single gunshot wound.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man and woman were married or otherwise related and the infant’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police said no suspects were currently being sought in the case and no further information was going to be released until autopsies are completed.

