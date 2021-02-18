Thirteen House Democrats have co-sponsored a bill that would bar the federal government from naming any buildings or monuments for former President Donald Trump, and would block his burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

The “No Glory for Hate Act,” introduced late last month by Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California, also would bar Mr. Trump from receiving a federal pension valued at $220,000 per year, office space, and paid staff. He would still be entitled to Secret Service protection.

Trump allies say the proposal is more proof that Democrats are consumed with hatred for Mr. Trump.

“President Donald J. Trump lives rent-free in the heads of Democrats,” Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted on Thursday. “If it weren’t so tragic, it would be hilarious.”

Ms. Sanchez vowed that Mr. Trump‘s name should not appear on so much as a park bench.

“For years, Donald Trump poured gasoline on lies, encouraging racism and hatred, then lit the match on January 6th,” Ms. Sanchez said in a statement, referring to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. “We should never glorify the hatred Donald Trump personified as president.”

The bill doesn’t mention Mr. Trump by name, but refers to any president who has been impeached twice by the House. Mr. Trump is the only president with that distinction.

The bill cites specific examples where Mr. Trump‘s name would be banned, including military bases, highways and subways under the control of the federal government.

Two Republican state legislators in Ohio have proposed creating a state holiday to honor Mr. Trump on June 14. That date is also Mr. Trump‘s birthday, as well as Flag Day.

