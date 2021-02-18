OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former security guard and coach at Omaha North High School has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student for three years, beginning when she was 15.

Ronald L. Powell, 52, was charged earlier this month with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was arrested on Monday and ordered held without bail.

The woman, who is now 21, told police in October 2019 that Powell sexually assaulted her from November 2015 until 2018. She said the incidents occurred on school property and hotel rooms, according to a court affidavit.

The woman said when she became pregnant in April 2017, Powell took her to Planned Parenthood for an abortion pill, which was later corroborated by medical records, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

North’s principal, Collette Nero, notified parents and staff on Wednesday that school district officials had learned of Powell‘s arrest this week.

Powell was hired by Omaha Public Schools as a coach in December 2014 and then as a security guard at North High in March 2015, according to the affidavit.

In August 2016, Powell was fired for repeated violations of district policy and expectations for security officers, district officials told police.

