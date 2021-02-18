Former Sen. Bob Dole, 97, said on Thursday that he’s being treated for stage 4 lung cancer.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Mr. Dole said in a statement.

The Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 1996, Mr. Dole said he will begin treatments on Monday.

Mr. Dole represented Kansas in the Senate for 27 years, and also served eight years in the House. He had two stints as senate majority leader.

He was also the running mate of President Gerald Ford in 1976, when their ticket lost the election to Democrat Jimmy Carter.

