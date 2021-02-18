Ivanka Trump has told Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida that she won’t run against him in the GOP primary next year, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Ms. Trump, the eldest child of former President Trump, had the conversation with Mr. Rubio last month.

There had been speculation that Ms. Trump might run for office after leaving the White House, where she served as an adviser to her father. She and husband Jared Kushner and their three children have moved to Miami.

