Jane Timken announced Thursday she’s running for the Senate in Ohio, casting herself as a pro-Trump warrior against the Biden administration and vowing not let the United States to become a “Socialist country.”

Ms. Timken, the former chair of the Ohio GOP, joins former state treasurer Josh Mandel in the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman, who recently announced he would not seek re-election.

“I see Joe Biden and his Socialist allies in Congress targeting all the progress we made with Donald Trump as our President, rolling back tough on China polices, flinging open our borders with amnesty for twelve million illegal immigrants, decimating American energy jobs and targeting the middle class with the largest tax increase in American history,” Timken continued. “I simply can’t sit on the sidelines and watch Biden and the Socialist Left do this to our country, to Ohio workers, to our children – so I’m stepping forward to be a conservative disruptor once again, and running for the U.S. Senate to fight for the Trump agenda, stop socialism dead in its tracks and be a champion for all Ohioans.”

Ms. Timken served as state chair from 2017 to 2021.

As part of her announcement, she said she took over a state party in disarray and said former Gov. John Kasich has made it a “corrupt, anti-Trump mess.”

“I completely transformed and united the Party into a well-oiled, Pro-Trump machine that won conservative victories and advanced an America First agenda at every level – and that delivered a second victory for President Trump in our state,” she said.

Mr. Mandel responded by tweeting out a photograph of Ms. Timken smiling and hugging Mr. Kasich.

