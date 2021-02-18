Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday the number of women who have lost their jobs or been forced out of the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic is a “national emergency.”

Ms. Harris said Congress could help those women by rallying behind President Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“I think we all believe this is a national emergency,” she said during a virtual roundtable with women’s leadership groups. “Women leaving the workforce in these numbers — it’s a national emergency, and it demands a national solution.”

Ms. Harris said the $1,400 stimulus checks, child care tax credits, and billions set aside for reopening schools included in the rescue plan would help struggling women.

“So, simply put, the American rescue plan will help get women back to work,” she said.

