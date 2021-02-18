A conservative lawmaker on Wednesday urged President Biden’s pick for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, to keep on the federal prosecutor in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden or appoint a special counsel.

Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado Republican, said Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is probing the president’s son’s taxes, must remain in his post until the investigation is complete.

In a letter to Judge Garland, Mr. Buck said the investigation is critical to “ensuring the Biden Administration will not be subject of undue foreign interference.”

“Mr. Weiss brings over a decade of leadership experience … and has conducted this investigation with utmost professionalism and discretion,” the lawmaker wrote.

“This investigation must be transparent and impartial so that all Americans have faith in the results, whatever they may be,” Mr. Buck continued.

Judge Garland’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week and Republican senators are expected to press him about the Hunter Biden probe.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration requested that all Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys resign. Incoming presidents typically remove the previous administration’s U.S. attorneys in favor of their hand-picked prosecutors.

Mr. Weiss was not asked to resign. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that the decision was made to “fulfill [President Biden’s] promise of maintaining independence.”

