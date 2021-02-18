D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that one resident has died due to the winter weather.

“When people are exposed to these conditions — especially when it’s wet and cold — they will not survive, and unfortunately we have experienced death related to this cold snap from at least one resident experiencing homelessness,” Miss Bowser said during a press conference.

The mayor urged people who need shelter from the cold to call (202) 399-7093 for transportation to a warming center.

Local officials are not anticipating any weather-related utility issues such as the frozen water pipes and power outages in Texas.

Unlike Texas’ reliance on natural gas for its electrical grid, the District draws power from several different sources so “if one part goes down, another part is able to very quickly replenish or restore power,” said Christopher Rodriguez, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Services.

The District has been under a snow emergency since midnight. Public school students have shifted to online-only instruction and city-run coronavirus test sites are closed, but vaccine sites are open.

Metrobus began operating on a “severe snow service plan” at noon on Thursday and reduced its routes from 110 to 58.

Parts of the metropolitan area have been coated in more than 1 inch of snow as of midday Thursday, and the area could see up to 3 inches by Friday, according to AccuWeather.com.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until Friday morning for the District, Central and Western Maryland, and Central, Northern and Western Virginia, as well as eastern West Virginia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.