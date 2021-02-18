High-level felons, national security risks and new border jumpers are still high-priority deportation targets, but most other illegal immigrants won’t be, ICE said Thursday in issuing new guidance to officers to focus on “the cases that the public cares most about.”

Drunken drivers, some domestic assault offenders, identity theft convicts and other felons whose crimes don’t rise to the level of “aggravated” are not automatic priorities, officials said.

“It’s just a question of us reallocating resources to cases that truly matter,” a Homeland Security official told reporters.

The guidance is supposed to bind deportation officers and agents at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the new Biden administration tries to curtail the deportation machinery that ousted record numbers over the last decade, dating back to the Obama era.

It replaces early rules written on the first day of the Biden term. The new guidance is supposed to be more lenient than the Day One rules.

Officers are allowed to “presume” cases are a priority if they fall into one of three categories: national security risks, aggravated felons and criminally active gang members, and new illegal immigrants, defined as those who became unlawfully present after Oct. 31.

Those who don’t make the high-priority list could still face deportation, but officers must argue each case to supervisors individually.

An illegal immigrant whose criminal record is older, has health problems, has burrowed into a community or who has managed to start a family here will get preferential treatment over one who lacks those traits, officials said.

In practice, forcing agents to get prior approval means many of them — including those that will be deemed deportation targets — will still go free, officers told The Washington Times.

That’s because some jurisdictions give notice only minutes or hours before they plan to release an illegal immigrant from their prisons or jails, and running the traps on approval can take longer than that, the deportation officers said.

The officers also worried about the mixed messages they’re getting. They pointed to several cases in Texas where they were poised to take custody of convicted sex offender, then watched as those detainers were about to be canceled. They were only restored after intervention by Texas officials.

Officials said they are trusting officers to make the right calls — but a list of arrests will go to the ICE director and Homeland Security secretary every week so they can bring the hammer down if needed.

Most immigration enforcement is a civil affair, not criminal.

Those in the U.S. without permission are taken into custody and sent through the immigration court system, with the ultimate punishment being removal from the country. Only a small fraction of cases, usually involving repeat illegal border crossings, are prosecuted criminally.

In 2020, ICE removed about 185,000 migrants, down dramatically from the year before, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

The record for deportations was set in 2012 under President Obama, with nearly 420,000.

Horrified by that level of success, the Obama administration moved to limit deportations, issuing its own priority lists to shape who deportation officers should target.

When the Trump administration took over officials said they “unshackled” deportation officers, and while there were still priorities — those with criminal records — anyone in the country illegally could be taken into custody.

The new Biden rules restore the shackles, officers said.

The new priorities are considered “interim guidance.” They are supposed to be replaced in about three months with new rules coming from the top of the Homeland Security Department, which are expected to bind all immigration agencies, not just ICE.

