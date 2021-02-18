House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the commission that will investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol must have subpoena power to compel testimony.

“There’s really strong support in the country for us to seek the truth, find the truth but also understand how we have to protect the American people from what might be out there in terms of domestic terrorism and the rest,” the California Democrat said at her Thursday press conference.

“You have to have subpoena power,” she said.

Ms. Pelosi said Monday a commission will investigate the events of the riot, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

The panel will be similar to the bipartisan commission that probed the security failures leading up to the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including four supporters of former President Trump. A U.S. Capitol Police officer died during the attack and two other officers who responded to the siege died of suicide in the days later.

Security officials, including the former U.S. Capitol Police chief, are scheduled to testify before a joint Senate panel next week.

