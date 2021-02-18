KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City have identified a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle.

Johnny Sanders, 30, was found with gunshot wounds after officers were called just after 12 a.m. Wednesday to the Ruskin Heights neighborhood for reports of a shooting, police said Thursday in a news release. Sanders died at the scene, police said.

Police did not release information on possible suspects, and no arrests have been reported in the case.

