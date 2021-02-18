JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - An 18-year-old suburban St. Louis man has been shot to death, police said.

A County Club Hills officer patrolling an area near Jennings on Wednesday morning found 18-year-old Darren Santiago on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, television station KSDK reported. Santiago was rushed to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading a homicide investigation in the case. No suspects had been named or arrests reported by Thursday morning.

