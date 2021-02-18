MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut prosecutor’s preliminary report on a police shooting of a man wanted for robbery said authorities found a gun under him after he was shot.

Meriden Officer Eric Simonson fired his gun once and wounded Kenneth Strothers, 24, shortly before 9 a.m. on Feb. 12, as police were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Strothers, New London State’s Attorney Paul Narducci said in report released Thursday.

Strothers was shot in the abdomen and continues to be treated for his injuries, said Narducci, who is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

The report does not say whether Strothers threatened police with a gun.

West Hartford police had a warrant for Strothers on robbery and larceny allegations and discovered he was staying at a motel in Meriden. Officers from both departments were surveilling the motel when Strothers left a room and tried to run away, Narducci said.

Strothers ran behind a car and Simonson shot him through one of the windows, the report says.

Narducci said police cameras recorded events surrounding the shooting, but not the shooting itself.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Strothers has a lawyer in the robbery case who could respond to the allegations.

