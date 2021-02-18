ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A St. Joseph man was charged with murder after he allegedly struck and strangled a 10-year-old child in November, Andrew County authorities said.

Donald Tipton was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree murder and 11 other counts involving endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, and child abuse or neglect, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.

Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Stevenson said in a felony complaint that Tipton caused the the victim’s death on Nov. 30 by striking and strangling the child.

Tipton was also accused of abuse or endangering the welfare of a child for incidents on Oct. 31 and Nov. 25. The charges allege that at various times, he punched the victim in the chest, stuffed a sock in the child’s mouth and forced a gun barrel in the child’s mouth.

Tipton also was charged with not seeking medical treatment for the victim.

A motion was filed to seal probable cause statements in the case.

After the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Tipton’s arrest and asked for the public’s help in locating him, he was arrested Wednesday evening.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Tipton.

