By - Associated Press - Friday, February 19, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, authorities said.

The shooting happened late Thursday night, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Mary Sellers said.

Police found the teen dead when they arrived, and a handgun was found near his body, Sellers told Al.com.

Two males told officers they shot the boy in self-defense, she said.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that no charges were immediately filed.

