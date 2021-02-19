The annual Washington, D.C., Auto Show has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

John O’Donnell, event president and CEO, said organizers “tried everything possible” to ensure the show would go on this spring.

“Unfortunately, there is simply too much ongoing uncertainty about when the District will be able to safely host large indoor events again,” Mr. O’Donnell said in a press release this week.

Under the city’s current coronavirus restrictions, indoor gatherings for commercial events are limited to 25% capacity or 250 people total, whichever is lesser.

The 10-day show, which draws thousands of car enthusiasts each year, is the largest annual indoor public event in the city, according to the release.

Organizers said they are working with a local broadcast partner to air an auto show television special in May.

