President Biden said Friday he believes the U.S. will be approaching “normalcy” by the end of the year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.

“I believe we will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year,” Mr. Biden told reporters after touring a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing site in Michigan. “And God willing, this Christmas will be different than last. But I can’t make that commitment to you.”

He said there are still many unknowns, pointing out that there are different strains of the virus and that production rates aren’t set in stone.

“Getting the vaccine and having it available is not the same as putting [it] in someone’s arms,” he said.

Mr. Biden said earlier that there should be enough vaccine supply for every American - meaning more than 600 million doses - by the end of July.

