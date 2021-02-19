President Biden said Friday he plans to issue a major disaster declaration for Texas and potentially visit the state, which is struggling with massive power outages from severe winter weather.

Mr. Biden said he wants to travel to Texas but that he doesn’t want the trip to be disruptive.

The president spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday evening. Mr. Abbott has requested the major disaster declaration, which unlocks additional resources for individuals struggling to stay warm, keep the power on and maintain adequate food supplies.

Earlier this week, Mr. Biden issued an emergency declaration for Texas, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

FEMA has made supplies available such as generators, blankets and meals.

The severe weather in Texas and across the country has also hampered coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts.

Andy Slavitt, a health adviser to the White House, told reporters Friday there’s a backlog of about 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses because of the weather.

