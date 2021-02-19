COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy while playing with guns in a Missouri home.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Shelton said in an email that Cameron White agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the October 2019 death of Dajion Harris, KMIZ-TV reports. White, who who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was previously charged with second-degree murder.

The probable cause statement says White told a woman that Harris asked White to shoot him as they were getting high and playing with guns in Columbia. White says he shot Harris in the head and then fled when the victim’s family came into the room.

The statement says that when officers located White in a nearby apartment, he told them to take him to prison and that he was never going to see his family again.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.