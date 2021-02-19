MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Three people were found shot to death Friday at an apartment in Muncie, police said.

Officers found the three dead at the Elgin Manor Apartments at 11:35 a.m., Muncie police said in a statement. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers responded to the scene and discovered that three subjects were deceased,” Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said.

The names of the victims and other details were not immediately released.

