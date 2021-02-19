MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities charged a western Pennsylvania man with killing his brother and the brother’s girlfriend, police said.

Allegheny County Police arrested Timothy Gumm, 60, of Stowe Township, on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, police had found the decomposed bodies of his 55-year-old brother, Christopher, and his brother’s girlfriend, 47-year-old Sally Sines, in their Liberty Street home.

Authorities determined the pair had been shot earlier in the week.

Timothy Gumm was charged with two counts of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and a firearm offense.

He was held in the Allegheny County Jail and was awaiting arraignment. It could not be determined whether he had retained an attorney.

