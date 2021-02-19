NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A suburban Philadelphia man who said he was stressed over losing his family, the COVID-19 shutdown and the “theft of the election” acknowledged firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office last month, prosecutors said.

FBI agents linked the shooting to suspect Anthony F. Nero, 48, of Eagleville, through a threatening email sent to the Montgomery County Democratic Party on Jan. 7, a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The email warned that the group should “probably beef up security” and referenced President Trump and the false claim that the election had been stolen.

A party official notified police of the threat the following day. The official called police again on Jan. 20, hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, to say he had stopped at the office in Norristown and discovered the shattered windows. Police found two of the three projectiles inside a desk nearby. They said they traced the email to Nero, and found a loaded gun in his vehicle. Nero admitted sending the email and firing the shots after midnight one night, according to Montgomery County prosecutors.

Nero was being held on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

